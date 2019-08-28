Erdogan interested in Russia’s MiG-35 fighter apart from Su-35 & Su-57

Russia and Turkey are discussing possible deliveries of Russia’s Su-35 or Su-57 fighters, Vladimir Putin stated earlier. Ankara has expressed significant interest in this purchase, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev noted.
Apart from Russia’s Su-35 or Su-57 fighters, Erdogan has expressed interest in the MiG-35 aircraft, Shugayev stated at the MAKS-2019 International Air Show held at the Moscow Region’s Zhukovsky airfield.
“The MiG-35 is a very interesting aircraft. By the way, President Erdogan stopped yesterday at its model and asked several professional questions in terms of armaments and flight characteristics”, Shugayev noted.
According to the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Russia received several applications to purchase its advanced Mig-35 fighter.
