Erdogan party spokesperson Celik warns Greek MoD not to joke about military conflict with Turkey in provocative statement

He said Turkey has one the most powerful armies in the world

The spokesperson for Turkey’s ruling party AKP, Omer Celik responded today in a provocative way to Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, who had recently said that Greece was prepared for a possible military conflict with Turkey.

During a press conference, Omer Celik blamed Greece for escalating tensions with Turkey, while claiming that Turkey is a state governed by the rule of law and its priority is the legal protection of its rights and interests.

The Turkish official took another step, addressing the Greek minister and warning him not to make “such jokes” about a military conflict, “because it will become a boomerang for Greece”.

“Everyone knows that the Turkish army is one of the strongest armies in the world and that its power and determination are unquestionable,” Erdogan’s spokesman said in a statement.