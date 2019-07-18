Erdogan to study possibility of purchase of Russia’s Su-35 fighters – Turkish source

The US said that Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence systems makes it impossible for Ankara to be in the F-35 fighter jet program

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will study a possibility of purchase of Russia’s Su-35 fighter jets, according to a Turkish military source.

“It is still premature to talk about Turkey’s purchase of Russian Su-35 fighters. Our president will assess this important topic. He will also make a statement”, the source said.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s Rostec state corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov said that Moscow was ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey if the latter expressed such a desire.

On Wednesday, the United States said that Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence systems had made it impossible to keep Ankara in the F-35 fighter jet program. Washington subsequently said it was working to unwind its relationship with Turkey in the F-35 program. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called the move a unilateral step that might bring irreparable damage to bilateral relations.

