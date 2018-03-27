The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has approved the release of the €6.7 billion tranche for Greece as part of the bailout programme. Of the total amount, 5.7 billion will be disbursed very soon, while the remaining 1 billion will be disbursed after the settlement of pending overdue debts by the state.
According to the ESM, disbursements for the repayment of arrears are dependent on Greece’s “satisfactory performance” regarding the decrease in its outstanding arrears with the funds that have already been disbursed.
ESM approves €6.7 billion-euro tranche for Greece
5.7 billion will be disbursed very soon
