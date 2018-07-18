EU ambassador to Turkey, Christian Berger, visits two Greek soldiers detained in Adrianople prison

The two Greek servicemen are being illegally held in prison for 140 days today

The European Union’s ambassador to Turkey, Christian Berger, paid a visit to the two Greek army officers held in the high-security prison in Adrianople, Turkey, on Monday after a consultation with the European Commissioner for Immigration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, according to sources.

During the visit, which lasted more than two hours, the head of the EU delegation had a private meeting with second lieutenant Angelos Mitroudis and sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis and expressed the support of the European Union.

Source: thegreekobserver