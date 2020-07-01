EU refuses entry to Americans due to Covid-19

The EU announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries

American travelers will be refused entry into the European Union for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

The EU announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, excluding U.S. travelers further because of the recent worrying spike in cases.

Travellers from other big countries such as Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out.

Citizens of Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay will now be allowed into the EU’s 27 member states.

They can also enter the four other nations in Europe’s visa-free Schengen travel zone.

The EU said China is ‘subject to confirmation of reciprocity’, meaning it must lift all restrictions on European citizens entering China before it will allow Chinese citizens back in.

Countries considered for the safe list are also expected to lift any bans they might have in place on European travelers.

As Europe’s economies reel from the impact of the coronavirus, southern EU countries like Greece, Italy and Spain are desperate to entice back sun-loving visitors and breathe life into their damaged tourism industries.

