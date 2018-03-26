EU Summit Meeting: Turkish provocations and refugee crisis on the agenda

European leaders and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting in Varna, Bulgaria for the EU Summit Meeting, with the provocative Turkish actions and the refugee crisis on the agenda of talks.

The summit, hosted by Bulgarian prime minister and chairman of the EU, Boyko Borissov, will bring together European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

There is little hope of restoring close relations between the EU and Turkey, as tensions have been high, especially after the Turkish military operations in Afrin and the actions against Greece and Cyprus in the Aegean Sea.

The Summit is not expected to produce any significant results but might be an important step in trying to normalise their relations. Turkey is demanding the full implementation of the terms agreed in relation to the refugee deal with the EU, meaning the immediate release of 3 billion euros.

“I believe it is in the interest of the EU for the deal to continue to operate, and therefore for the money to go to the Syrian refugees. The agreement also benefits both the EU and Turkey and the refugees on its territory. I see no reason why Turkey, which was the country that requested in 2016 this agreement with the EU to cancel it now. As long as the EU applies the terms and conditions on its part, Turkey will do the same”, the architect of the EU-Turkey Refugee Agreement Gerald Knaus told protothema.gr.