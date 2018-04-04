EU to fund construction of thermal energy system in Florina

The northern Greek city of Florina will receive 30 million euros in European funding for the construction of a thermal energy system, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

“This project, financed by the EU, will have substantial benefits for the residents of Florina. It is a modern and efficient heating system with a low electricity bill,” state European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu.

According to the Commission, the funds will come from the European Regional Development Fund for the construction of a heating and hot water system that will replace heating systems using oil. The new system will supply 2,500 buildings, including residences.

