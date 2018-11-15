Euro Working Group gives green light for measure to leave Greek pensions uncut

The Euro Working Group has given the green light over the Greek government’s decision to not slash pensions, according to sources. The same sources indicate that there was no objection to the recommendation that Greece will be able to meet its fiscal target for a primary surplus of 3.5% of GDP even without the pension cuts.

According to the reports by the Athens News Agency, the Eurozone finance ministry officials were “overall positive” to the current Euro Working Group over the Greek budget and the European Commission’s suggestion that Greece will achieve the primary surplus of 3.5% in 2019, without the need to cut pensions. According to the well-informed source, the positive measures included in the Greek budget are in their nature growth-oriented.

According to the same source, the final decision will be taken at the December Eurogroup, where all the budgets of the Eurozone member states will be discussed together with the official recommendations of the Commission scheduled to be published on November 21st.