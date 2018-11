Many weapons from Europe the US and Israel were found in Syria

The European Parliament has passed a resolution calling for tougher controls on arms exports from the EU after weapons of dubious origin have been found in Syria.

According to members of the parliament, they were “shocked at the amount of EU-made weapons and ammunition found in the hands of Daesh* in Syria and Iraq.”

Members of the European Parliament have gathered in Strasbourg for the plenary session, addressing several issues, including arms exports.