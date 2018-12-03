Eurogroup gives positive assessment on the Greek budget

Monday’s Eurogroup meeting ended with a “positive assessment” on the Greek budget, as it recognised the country’s fiscal, according to a Greek finance ministry source. As the source noted, during the first part of the meeting in Brussels, the Commission presented its first quarterly report on its post-programming supervision for Greece.

The Greek Minister of Finance took the floor and presented his position, with no member state presenting any objection.

The source underlined that there was an overall positive assessment of Greece’s fiscal course, adding that the Greek authorities continued to systematically work to bring about the reforms highlighted for the next report on February 27, 2019″

There was no reference to the Greek budget during the meeting talk on the EC member-state budgets.