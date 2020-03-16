European Commission proposes banning foreigners for a month

“We need to more to reduce the huge pressure on our health care system,” Ursula von der Leyen said

The president of the European Commission on Monday proposed a ban on non-essential incoming, foreign travel for a month, the latest drastic measure to cut off the flow of people as coronavirus spreads around the world.

It would cover 30 countries with the hope that Britain and Ireland also align with the proposal.

If governments take the step it would be among the strictest travel restrictions as countries scramble to stop the spread of the virus, known as COVID-19. The U.S. last week banned most foreigners who have been in 26 European countries from entering the U.S. for 30 days. The Trump administration expanded that to include the U.K. and Ireland overnight Monday.

“We need to more to reduce the huge pressure on our health care system,” Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, said in a tweeted video message.

source cnbc.com

