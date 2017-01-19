European Intelligence Agency: Gulen was not behind the failed coup in Turkey

According to EUOBSERVER, a leaked classified European Union Intelligence and Situation Centre (Intcen) document states that Muhammed Fethullah Gulen was not behind the failed coup in Turkey last summer.

According to the same document Gulen is being accused by the Turkish President Erdogan as an excuse in order to increase his political power.

Although, according to the document, there could be some gulenists among the officers that planed and executed the coup, it is highly unlikely that Gulen himself had given the order as he did not have the ability practical to do something like that.

The officers involved probably knew the upcoming crackdown against the gulenists and they tried to get rid of Erdogan first. The evidence for that is the fact that the lists used now for the arrest of all those thousands of people, existed before the failed coup and that is why the crackdown was so fast and went so deep into the state’s structure.