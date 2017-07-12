Exclusive: 2nd video of Bakari Henderson murder (how it started)

Protothema has releases a second exclusive video from the murder of US tourist on the island of Zakynthos. Henderson, 22, was on the Greek island for a photoshoot to launch his own fashion line when he and his friends visited a local bar, Bar Code, in the town of Laganas, late on Thursday night. The second video from security cameras show what led up to the brawl. The footage shows Henderson sitting next to a woman and a man taking a selfie at the bar. Moments after a man sitting on the opposite side of the bar attacks the American who retaliates with a punch. That is when the brawl gets out of hand leading to his death outside the bar. Eight men were charged by Greek authorities with his death, six Serbs, one Greek and a British citizen, and have been detained.