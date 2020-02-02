Experts reveal 13 things you should never do to your cat

Let’s highlight a few things that cat owners sometimes get wrong

Cat owners know that every feline has its own distinct personality, but there are certain guidelines that pet owners should be aware of.

Insider consulted with veterinarians and veterinary technicians in order to highlight a few things that cat owners sometimes get wrong.

From exposing them to harmful houseplants to accidentally training them to scratch humans, here are a few of the worst things you can do to your furry friend.

Never force attention on your cat

Veterinarian Wendy Hauser told Insider that pet owners should never force a cat to socialize or cuddle when they are not in the mood.

“Cat owners should not force attention on cats. Though cats enjoy human attention, they like it in smaller doses than dogs, and on their own terms. Owners should respect this basic need of their feline friends and never force attention on them, such as holding them against their will,” said Hauser.

Don’t bring plants into your home before checking that they are safe for cats

“Never bring plants or flowers into your house without first checking to be sure they are not poisonous to cats. Lilies, which are often found in flower bouquets, are highly toxic to cats and consumption of any part of this plant can lead to kidney failure and death,” veterinarian and author Ruth MacPete told Insider.

Lilies are so toxic to cats that even sipping the water in a vase containing Lilies can lead to kidney damage.

For a more complete list of plants that are poisonous to cats, check the ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center site.

