Explosion at Maroussi Furniture Store: (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

An explosion occurred shortly before dawn at a furniture shop at Kifissias Avenue in Maroussi.

According to police sources, there was no warning call for an explosive device.

No injuries were reported.

The police have stopped traffic on the right-hand lane of Kifissias Avenue, going to the center of Athens, resulting in a serious traffic problem as cars are moving at low speeds.

The Police conducts a preliminary investigation of the incident.

The moment of the strong explosion, that occurred just before 4:00′ in the morning, was recorded by a security camera next door.

In the video, just before the explosion, a motorcycle with two riders arrives outside the store.

One of the two men wearing helmets comes down from the motorcycle, leaves something at the entrance of the shop and then moves away at high speed.