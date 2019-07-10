“Extraordinarily Rare”: Delta engine damage sparks emergency landing! (shocking video)

Flying, however, is still the safest way to travel…

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Baltimore made an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 8, after the nose cone of an engine came loose.

Delta confirmed the incident in a statement to Storyful, writing: “The flight crew of Delta flight 1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore elected to divert to Raleigh, North Carolina, after receiving an indication of an issue with one of the aircraft’s engines.”

The 148 passengers on board were placed on another plane in Raleigh, Delta said, adding that the aircraft’s engine had been replaced and the damaged engine would be examined by their maintenance team in Atlanta.

