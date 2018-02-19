Extreme weather bulletin issued by EMY

The National Meteorological Services (EMY) issued an extreme weather bulletin on Monday morning, warning of heavy rainfall, storms and snow in mountainous regions, with the weather phenomena expected to affect most of Greece by Thursday. The forecast projects the island of Corfu and the Peloponnese will be affected by Monday night, while; snow will fall in the mountainous regions of central and northern Greece, including semi-mountainous areas in western and central Macedonia, Thessaly (over 700 metres altitude) and Epirus (over 800 metres alt) on Monday. For Tuesday, the Ionian islands, western and southern Peloponnese, and possibly western mainland Greece, Epirus and Crete will be affected, while the Dodecanese and the Cyclades will gradually feel the extreme weather.

For Wednesday, the phenomena will gradually cover the islands of the Dodecanese and Cyclades, the eastern Aegean islands, as well as central mainland Greece and Thessaly.