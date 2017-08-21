Extreme weather forecast for Tuesday in northern Greece

The National Meteorological Services (EMY) issued a weather bulletin warning of a sudden turn with storms, strong winds and possible hails for Tuesday starting in northern parts of the country. The weather phenomena will affect central Macedonia and mainly the area of Chalkidiki, eastern Thessaly, the Sporades island complex, Euboea, the island in the north and eastern Aegean Sea, as well as eastern Macedonia and Thrace.
