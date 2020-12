Grand Prix champion Lewis Hamilton, who tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19, will not participate in the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix next Sunday!

As confirmed by the announcement of the world federation of motorsports, in the context of the obligatory PCR Test that all those involved in the sport take, the world champion of Formula 1 was found positive.

also read

Porn or not porn? (“filthy” photos)

Eight tombs from the classical to Hellenistic period unearthed in the Peloponnese