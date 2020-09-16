Facebook censors top cable news presenter Tucker Carlson’s interview with Chinese virologist on Covid-19 (video)

During Tuesday’s broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host interviewed a Chinese virologist who fled the country to warn the world that COVID-19 was allegedly manufactured and intentionally released by China’s communist government.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who worked in the top coronavirus lab in the world with the top corona[virus] virologists in the world, told Carlson, “This is created in the lab … and also, it is spread to the world to make such damage.”

However, if interested people wanted to watch that segment, Facebook is issuing warnings that the information is “false.”

Carlson condemned the censorship in a Facebook post on Wednesday, writing, “Facebook is working hard to make sure you’re unable to see our latest post regarding a coronavirus whistleblower. They don’t want you sharing the video, and they are limiting the number of people who can view it. This is censorship, and we will be addressing it on our show tonight.”

Dr. Yan also had her entire account removed by social media giant Twitter this week but the reason for the removal is unclear and the company did not respond to Newsweek for a comment.