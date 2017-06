False bomb threat in Athens at the offices of opposition party New Democracy (Upd3)

A phone call at 12 warned of a bomb at the offices of the main opposition party New Democracy.

They added that they will phone again to say who claims the responsibility.

The offices have been evacuated.

According to the phone call the bomb was supposed to go off at 13:34′.

No explosion occured.

According to the police the alert has been lifted.