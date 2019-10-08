Famous Aussie pop star engaged with Greek boyfriend in Kalymnos

The two are on holidays in Greece

Jessica Mauboy, one of Australia’s most successful female artists, has gotten engaged to her long-time boyfriend Themeli Magripilis in Greece.

According to sources, Themeli proposed to Jessica while the two were on holidays in his homeland of the island of Kalympnos.

The Greek-Australian, who is in the construction business, posted a photo of his now fiancee, Jessica on his Instagram account laying on a pebbled beach, captioning it “My paradise!”

The pop star was showing off her new engagement ring. Family members and friends posted their best wishes on the post.

Themeli has since taken down the photo from his Instagram profile for unknown reasons.

The engagement news caps off a happy time for Mauboy, who in August celebrated her 30th birthday surrounded by family, friends and, of course, Magripilis in her hometown.