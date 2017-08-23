Singer sings to Whoopi Goldberg in Mykonos!

Famous American actress and co-hostess of popular daytime talk show “The View”, Whoopi Goldberg is in Greece vacationing. The 61-year-old actress who has woman has won an Oscar, a Grammy, two Emmys, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA is doing a little island hopping, as she moved from more tranquil Antiparos, where she is rumoured to be looking for a property to buy and was seen with Greek TV host Fotis Sergoulopoulos, to get a taste of the wild nightlife of cosmopolitan Mykonos. Whoopi booked a table at renowned restaurant Hakkasan and enjoyed a meal and the magical voice of performer Gabriel Gueye. The singer dedicated some of his melodies to the famous actress in the restaurant.