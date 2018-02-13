Fans go crazy over sexy Russian athlete at Winter Olympics (photos-video)

Winter Olympic viewers have gone crazy over an athlete, who fans believe should be a model instead.

In clips posted on her Instagram page, you see Anastasia Bryzgalova showing off her impressive figure off the ice.

The 25-year-old filmed herself playing on a beach with her husband, and curling partner, Alexander Krushelnitskiy.

They play bat-and-ball before cooling off in the sea.

In another clip, you see how the Russian athlete manages to keep in shape.

She displays brilliant form, performing deadlifts with a smile.

The 2016 World Mixed Curling Champion uploaded the videos to her nearly 10,000 followers this year.

And after performing in the curling event at the Winter Olympics today, fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for her performance in Pyeongchang.

One tweet read: “Thanks to Anastasia Bryzgalova, I’m now a fan of curling.”

Another added: “Anastasia Bryzgalova… my new reason to love the Winter Olympics.”

And a third revealed: “Anastasia Bryzgalova, the Russian curler, looks like a model.”

source: dailystar.co.uk