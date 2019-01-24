Farewell Themos – A tribute (video)

The news of the passing away of Themos Anastasiadis on Tuesday left the world of journalism in Greece numb. Intelligent, insightful, witty, but above all self-deprecating, Themos was passionate all his life about the news. He always gave his best in whatever project he undertook, newspapers, radio or television. Themos worked with many people in many media throughout his career and left his mark on their lives. Apart from his family, he will be especially missed by his friends and colleagues at Proto Thema.

Farewell Themos.

You will live on forever in our memory.