Fastest Brand Growth in 2020 (infographic)

2020 has been a pivotal year for various brands in the U.S. A new report of the fastest-growing brands shows how remote work and Americans spending more time at home has been crucial for the brand awareness of media, technology and food and beverage companies.

According to Morning Consult’s Fastest Growing Brands of 2020 report, video communications company Zoom saw the largest growth in brand recognition over the course of the year with nearly 34 percent. Close behind was the new streaming platform from NBC, Peacock, with a nearly 32 percent growth in brand name recognition. The hugely successful social media platform TikTok saw a 17 percent increase in brand recognition, while money-sharing apps Cash App and Venmo saw similar 10 percent increases in brand awareness.

Boozy seltzers became a staple of alcoholic consumption in the U.S. for 2020, with seemingly hundreds of different brands popping up offering their take on the immensely popular beverage. Two of the top players in new seltzer beverages, Bud Light Seltzer and Natural Light Seltzer, also saw large increases in brand awareness with 14 percent and 11 percent, respectively, in growth. Both products are owned by Annheuser-Busch.

source statista

