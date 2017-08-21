Father ambushes would be rapist of his teenage daughter

The father of a 12-year-old girl, who was being stalked online by a 38-year-old man, managed to entrap the offender and would be rapist of his daughter and hand him over to the Greek police. The incident ocurred in the area of Egaleo, Athens in early August, when the young teenage girl started receiving messages on her Facebook page from the unknown man urging her to send him naked photos of her. The girl did not respond to the indecent messages, but the man, an Albanian national, started pressuring her and eventually threatened her. At that point the teen informed her father who set up a meeting with the man over Facebook pretending to be his daughter. The meeting was set at the Agia Marina metro station in Egaleo and then father escorted his daughter but stayed hidden at a close distance. Once the 38-year-man approached the teenager the father pounced on him and attacked him. He managed to immobilise him and call the police who arrested him. The Albanian national was charged with indecent sexual advances against a minor.