Fight of the century: McGregor vs. Mayweather

McGregor’s promoter, UFC President Dana White, appeared on Inside the NBA on TNT and revealed an agreement for McGregor’s half to the fight Mayweather was complete.

“The McGregor side is done,” White said. “I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now.”

Although the specifics of the deal were not revealed, McGregor subsequently confirmed White’s comments in a statement released on his personal website, TheMacLife.com.

“It is an honor to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor said. “The first, and most important part of this historic contract, has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await (Mayweather adviser) Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

Despite the significance, McGregor putting pen to paper for a clash with Mayweather would have to be considered the easy part of negotiations. Dealing with Mayweather is an entirely different story, and it’s impossible to predict how talks with “Money” will realistically unfold.

source: rollingtsone.com