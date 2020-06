The Fire Brigade has mobilised units after a fire broke out at noon on Friday in front of Nea Roda, and more specifically in the bay of Ierissos, in the northern cape of Mount Athos, Chalkidiki.

Nineteen vehicles of the Fire Department have rushed to the spot and are operating, while air craft have also been dispatched.

