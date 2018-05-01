Fire rages at battery factory in Ksanthi (photos-videos)

A large fire has broken out at a battery factory in Olvio in Ksanthi in northern-western Greece. The risks of large-scale explosions are high as the blaze has engulfed the main building and is burning through highly flammable materials and battery fluids and plastics.





The two departments and the office complex have been completely destroyed.

Firefighters from the regions of eastern Macedonian and Thrace are already on the scene, but their efforts are being hindered by high winds and the flammable materials which are causing explosions. Plumes of black smoke have covered the sky.

According to the Fire Department, 23 vehicles and 76 fire-fighters are battling the flames. One worker has been transferred to the Ksanthi hospital to receive aid, but he is no danger.

Police have instructed people to evacuate settlements in the line of the heavy black smoke. These settlements include Olvio, Agios Athanasios, Thalassia, Kosmiti, Tympano, Toxotes, as well as the leisure area of Nestos.