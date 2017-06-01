Fire seen at Vatican (photos-video)

THICK, black plumes of smoke have been seen rising over the Vatican amid reports of an explosion this afternoon.

Alarming pictures on social media show smoke spreading above the Pope’s walled city in Rome.

There is some confusion on social media over where the fire originated.

Initial reports suggested the blaze happened within the Vatican walls with eyewitnesses reporting “Vatican on fire” and hearing a “loud boom”.

But local media outlets say the large fire happened at a “car warehouse” near the religious site in Rome.

The smoke was said to be coming from the Battistini district of Rome, which borders the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

Eyewitness Mountain Butorac‏ said on Twitter: “I can see the smoke from my apartment and heard the explosion.

“It’s from a neighborhood just behind the Vatican.

“The smoke wasn’t visible from St. Peter’s Square. I could only see from my roof, looking over the walls of the Vatican.

“The smell of the smoke is strong now on Borgo Pio.”

source: thesun.co.uk