Another 45-year-old man is in hospital in Thessaloniki with respiratory problems

Tragedy at the fire in the Industrial Area of Thessaloniki as a 46-year-old firefighter lost his life during operation.

According to information, another 45-year-old man has been transferred to the 424 Military Hospital in Thessaloniki with respiratory problems.

The fire initially appeared on dry grasses and spread to an adjacent factory site in Kalochori, Sindos, in the Industrial Area.

Eight vehicles and 16 firefighters are attempting to extinguish the fire.