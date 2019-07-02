“F**k you, Mr. President”: Joe Biden’s son tells Trump

He responded to Trump’s tweet that he would investigate Ukraine business connections

Hunter Biden, son of 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, couldn’t contain his anger during a Monday interview over President Trump’s warning the DOJ may investigate his Ukraine business dealings.

Biden, an admitted cocaine addict, told The New Yorker in an interview that he heard of the potential probe as a helicopter was flying overhead.

“I said, ‘I hope they’re taking pictures of us right now. I hope it’s a live feed of the President so he can see just how much I care about the tweets,’” he said. “I don’t care. Fuck you, Mr. President. Here I am, living my life.”