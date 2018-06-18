Flashback: Three years ago Trump announces run for presidency (videos)

It was three years ago when businessman Donald Trump and his beautiful wife Melania descended the Trump Tower escalator to announce his candidacy for President of the United States. A lot has happened since that day (June 16, 2016) from the Trump team being subjected to an ongoing probe by the Mueller team on charges of collusion with Russia, to his recent historic meeting and deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore. After his announcement, Trump became the butt of the joke by virtually every media outlet in the US. It is worth revisiting those moments to get some perspective as to what happens when arrogance (in this case by the media pros) clouds one’s judgment.