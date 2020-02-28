FOOD EXPO Greece postponed for May 16-18 due to coronavirus concerns

The 3-day FOOD EXPO has been postponed for May 16 to 18 due to the coronavirus, according to an official announcement released:

The surge in cases of the new Covid-19 strain of coronavirus in Greece

together with today’s announcement from the Greek Ministry of Health

regarding the cancellation of all outdoor meetings and events in the country,

have created exceptional and unforeseen conditions that make the successful

outcome of the upcoming FOOD EXPO trade show incredibly precarious. At the

same time, these conditions constitute a potential health risk for the fair’s

attendees (exhibitors, visitors, associates) and their families.

Taking all this into serious consideration and with a deep sense of

responsibility, FORUM SA, the show’s organizing company, has decided to

change its plans and postpone FOOD EXPO until the 16, 17 and 18 May 2020.

We are grateful for your understanding and we would like to assure you that

we will continue working hard on ensuring all the necessary conditions for a

successful exhibition.