Foreign Affairs Ministry rejects Turkish explanations of harassment as “routine flights”

The Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas on Wednesday evening said that Turkey’s “provocative violations of Greek sovereignty over the air or at sea are not legitimized by their repetition or by being called ‘routine’.”

He was responding to a reporter’s question for comment on an earlier statement by Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglou, who said that the two Turkish fighter jets which Greece said harassed a helicopter carrying the Greek National Defence minister and the National Defense General Staff chief on Sunday were only performing a routine identification flight.

Gennimatas also noted that Turkey’s actions “remain illegal, in stark contrast to International Law and the commitments of a country which declares itself ready to join the EU and yet it undermines peace and security in the region”.

Source: amna