Foreign Ministers of NATO member-states meet in Brussels

Russia-Ukraine tensions will be at the top of the meeting’s agenda

The foreign ministers will discuss the security issues including the INF Treaty and talk with the bloc’s partners, – Ukraine and Georgia, – amid the so-called Kerch Incident which saw the Ukrainian vessels violating Russian maritime borders in the Sea of Azov.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived on Tuesday arrives for the summit, which is taking place in Brussels December 4-5.

Issues like the situations in the Middle East, North Africa, the US move to pull out from the INF treaty as well as the Russia-Ukraine tensions will be at the top of the meeting’s agenda.

source sputniknews.com