Former acting PM Pikrammenos: “My cabinet is not involved in Novartis case”

The Novartis bribery scandal is being investigated by the Greek & US authorities

Former acting Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos stated on Monday regarding the Novartis bribery investigation that “neither I nor the caretaker government of the period May-June 2012 have anything to do with the scandal involving pharmaceutical company Novartis”.

The retired senior judge served as acting Prime Minister from May 2012 to June 2012 before being succeeded by former prime minister Antonis Samaras.

The Novartis bribery scandal is being investigated by the Greek and US authorities for the past year and yesterday the case was given to the Greek Parliament as the names of 10 former and current ministers and MPs is involved.