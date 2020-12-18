Former Defence Minister Kammenos: I had no information regarding any involvement of Marinakis in the Noor One case

Former Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos denied a report published in a recent article in New Republic, according to which he had claimed Evangelos Marinakis was involved in the case of Noor One ship.
Speaking to Greek media he clarified that there were was no truth in anything posted regarding the alleged information he had received from foreign agencies about Evangelos Marinakis.
As the former Defence Minister stated:
“I want to be crystal clear and fair, this has nothing to do with scenarios presented in the Greek and foreign press, as in the ‘New Republic’ magazine. My controversy with the media group and its executives does not mean that there is any truth in the supposed information that I had received some kind of briefing from foreign agencies regarding the businessman in question (Evangelos Marinakis). Besides, I have trust in the Greek justice, which recently decided that there is no involvement of the businessman in any drugs cases and more specifically in the transport of three tones of cocaine with ‘Noor One'”.