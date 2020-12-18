Former Defence Minister Kammenos: I had no information regarding any involvement of Marinakis in the Noor One case

“I have trust in the Greek justice, which recently decided that there is no involvement of the businessman”

Former Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos denied a report published in a recent article in New Republic, according to which he had claimed Evangelos Marinakis was involved in the case of Noor One ship.

Speaking to Greek media he clarified that there were was no truth in anything posted regarding the alleged information he had received from foreign agencies about Evangelos Marinakis.

As the former Defence Minister stated: