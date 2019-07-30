Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt: Schumacher is “fighting” to regain his health, still watching Formula 1

He has not been seen since he suffered head injuries in a ski accident in 2013

Michael Schumacher enjoys watching Formula 1 races on TV and he is making progress in his recovery, his former boss at Ferrari said.

Jean Todt provided F1 fans with a rare update during an interview with Radio Monte-Carlo.

Todt, one of Schumacher’s closest confidantes, said the F1 star was making ‘good progress’ and the pair watch races together on TV.

He added: ‘I’m always careful with such statements, but it’s true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland.’

‘Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house.