Former Greek Prime Minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis has died at 99

Former Prime Minister and Honorary President of the main opposition party New Democracy, Konstantinos Mitsotakis died an hour after Sunday midnight at the age of 99.

His family issued a simple statement:

“Konstantinos Mitsotakis passed away at one o’ clock after midnight, surrounded by the people he loved and loved him”.

Konstantinos Mitsotakis was born in Chania on October 18th 1918 inside an already powerful political family, linked to Eleftherios Venizelos on both sides.

Originating from a family with political tradition, he was elected MP of Chania in 1946 and continued until 2004.

He served as Prime Minister of Greece during the period 1990-1993.

Two of his childrenfollowed his footsteps in politics. His son, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is the leader of New Democracy since January 2016 and his daughter Dora Bakoyannis is a New Democracy Member of Parliament, former mayor of Athens (2003-2006) and Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2006 to 2009.