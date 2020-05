He has served as PASOK MP for many years

Former Minister of Health under the PASOK government and Dimitris Kremastinos lost his battle for life at 7:45 on Friday morning, after being hospitalised at “Evangelismos” hospital suffering from coronavirus.

The former Minister of Health and former PASOK MP was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital on the morning of March 26, with doctors judging that he had to be intubated.

The current Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias confirmed the news on social media.