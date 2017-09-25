Former Newcastle Faustino Asprilla invited to be a…Porn Star! (PHOTOS)

Newcastle and Parma legend Faustino Asprilla has been invited star in a porn movie!

Yap! That’s right!…

Asprilla, 47, after his retirement has led a colourful lifestyle in his Central American home country.

The Colombian launched his own range of flavoured condoms in 2014, called “Tino” that come in chocolate and strawberry.

But now the leading Colombian adult film star Amaranta Hank has invited him to shoot an X-rated video with her!

Brunette beauty Amaranta, a former journalist and author previously known as Alejandra Omana.

The open letter wrote: