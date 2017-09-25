Former Newcastle Faustino Asprilla invited to be a…Porn Star! (PHOTOS)

Related
Newcastle and Parma legend Faustino Asprilla has been invited star in a porn movie!
Yap! That’s right!…
Asprilla, 47, after his retirement has led a colourful lifestyle in his Central American home country.
The Colombian launched his own range of flavoured condoms in 2014, called “Tino” that come in chocolate and strawberry.
But now the leading Colombian adult film star Amaranta Hank has invited him to shoot an X-rated video with her!
Brunette beauty Amaranta, a former journalist and author previously known as Alejandra Omana.
The open letter wrote:
Dear Faustino Asprilla
For years [we] have followed your successful career, which has made you a national icon invaluable in Colombia.
We are convinced that the lifestyle you lead and the media controversy it causes is vital so we dared to make the following proposal.
As you know, [Santa Latina] is an adult entertainment site (…) And that’s why we offer you 20 million pesos for a week as a porn actor.
This is a unique offering, which awaits your prompt response. We are convinced that with a little training you could exploit another talent all of Colombia knows you have.