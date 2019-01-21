Four Greek hotels among best boutique hotels

Boutique hotels are the catwalk models of the accommodation world: sleek, sexy, dressed to impress and Instagrammable at every turn. Whether in the city or the country, beside the sea or in the mountains, with four bedrooms or 45 (though no more than that), the best of them are cool and stylish, glossy and bespoke, designed to pique the interest, stimulate the senses and make serious hotel junkies of us all.

Hotels were never desirable before boutiques hit the scene. You could be impressed or comforted by them but you never wanted to inhabit them, to take them home. But that’s the point: successful boutique hotels have all the qualities of home, only lovelier, and without the work. They are the ultimate in lifestyle living.

Ammos Hotel

Chania, Crete, Greece



A seaside hotel that’s both family-friendly and style-conscious is surprisingly hard to find. This cute little number ticks all the boxes: cool but unstuffy design, sandy beach, heated pool, babysitters on tap, and home-cooked Cretan food that will keep even the pickiest of eaters happy. Facilities are especially great for younger children. There’s yoga lessons and top-notch massages for parents.

Perivolas

Santorini, Greece



The hotel that put Oia on the map and spawned countless imitators, Perivolas is in a league of its own. Minimalist suites carved from the cliffs are almost as dazzling as the sea views. The infinity pool is the stuff of honeymooners’ dreams – everyone looks like a swimwear model in this fabulous setting.

Bill & Coo Suites and Lounge

Mykonos, Greece



Luxurious simplicity sets the mood here where pool, lounge and restaurant spaces are centred around a stunning view of the Aegean Sea. The minimalist suites feature a sea-view balcony and several have private pools. The hotel is also home to one of the best restaurants on the island.

Kensho

Mykonos, Greece



On an island full of archetypal white villas, Kensho must be one of the most beautiful, thanks to its contemporary take on Cycladic chic. Whitewashed walls and stone floors are complemented by blonde wood, stone walls and neutral décor, with modern art and design throughout. In the restaurant, a 10-course gastronomy menu offers a contemporary take on Greek fine dining.

