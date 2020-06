Police reportedly in search of an armed man

France’s largest shopping centre has been evacuated for a police operation, according to media reports.

The Les 4 Temps shopping mall in the French capital was evacuated for a police operation, according to the police prefecture cited by The Teller media outlet.

“The operation is being conducted at the Les 4 Temps mall, where the evacuation was announced,” a Twitter post said.

According to information, police are in search of an armed man.