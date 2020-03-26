Fraport Greece and the Kopelouzos Group donate 500,000 surgical masks to fight Covid-19

In an effort to contribute to efforts to fights the deadly Covid-19 virus, Fraport Greece and the Kopelouzos Group have donated 500,000 surgical masks and medical supplies to aid hospital staff in the Greek Health system.

The staff and management of Fraport Greece and the Kopelouzos Group, sent a letter thanking all the Health and Civil Protection employees for their contribution to the community.

