French-Greek Olympic skate dancer accidentally flashes nipple! (photos-video)

A Greek-French Olympic ice dancer suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when her top came undone during a routine on Monday.

Gabriella Papadakis, 22, accidentally flashed her nipple when the halterneck to her glittering green costume unfastened while performing with her partner, Guillaume Cizeron, 23.

The pair continued despite the setback and ended up finishing in second place in the short program.

The show of professionalism won praise from dozens of fans and fellow skaters, who took to Twitter to congratulate her on finishing the routine.



One described her as a ‘class act’ while another posted: ‘I feel so bad for Gabriella Papadakis with that wardrobe malfunction during their ice dance short program. But I applaud her for pushing through and never giving up till the end!’

The pair produced a score of 81.93 points at the Gangneung Ice Arena, leaving them second behind Canadian stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

It has not been confirmed whether they had points docked for the mishap but the rules state losing any part of a costume, even a hair clip, can lead to a one-point deduction.

Papadakis was nearly in tears as she approached reporters after the routine, which is required of any Olympic competitor after a competition.

source: dailymail.co.uk