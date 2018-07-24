French President Macron expressed support to Greece over fires

Related
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for Greece and the victims of the deadly fires in Attica through his personal Twitter account.
“Our thoughts in Greece and the victims of the horrific fires. In Sweden, as in Greece, France and Europe stand in solidarity and offer their help.”
Nos pensées vont à la Grèce et aux victimes des terribles incendies. En Suède comme en Grèce, la France et l’Europe sont solidaires et apportent leur aide.
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 24, 2018