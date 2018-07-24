French President Macron expressed support to Greece over fires

Jul, 24 2018

Macron tweets on his personal account

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for Greece and the victims of the deadly fires in Attica through his personal Twitter account.

“Our thoughts in Greece and the victims of the horrific fires. In Sweden, as in Greece, France and Europe stand in solidarity and offer their help.”

 

 

