French President Emmanuel Macron condemns Turkish provocations in meeting with PM Mitsotakis in Paris (video)

The Greek PM is on an official visit to France and Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a clear message in support of economic growth, the fight against unemployment, while condemning Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean upon receiving Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Champs-Elysees in Paris Thursday.

On his part, the Greek Prime Minister agreed for the need for growth by calling on French businesses to become invest in Greece.

Mr. Mitsotakis arrived at the Presidential Palace with his wife Mareva, where he was received by Mr. Macron and his wife Brigitte. The delegations will meet first before the two leaders meet.

“The eastern Mediterranean makes Greece an important country in the region. Greece is facing tensions challenges”, commented Macron.

“I want to express my solidarity regarding Turkey and the Cypriot EEZ. There is no way the EU and France will show any weakness on this matter,” he said of the Turkish provocations.